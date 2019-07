Triple Talaq Bill passed LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi says legislation clearing RS hurdle is 'victory of gender justice'

Parliament Latest Updates: Reacting to the triple talaq bill being passed in the Rajya Sabha, Narendra Modi said, "Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society."

Stepping out of the Parliament after the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today is a historic day. Both the Houses have given justice to the Muslim women. This is the beginning of a transforming India." The practice of triple talaq will only become a criminal offence after President Ram Nath Kovind clears it.

The demand by some Opposition members to send the triple talaq bill to the Select Committee was rejected. The voting process for the bill is currently underway.

CPM leader KK Ragesh asked why the BJP was "so eager" to protect the Muslim women, and not women belonging to other religions. He said, "The country must understand the hidden agenda of the BJP. Do we have any personal law that has any penal provisions?" AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the Centre should instead bring a law against those men who have left their wives without resorting to teen talaq.

As the Rajya Sabha discussed the triple talaq Bill, NCP MP Majeed Memon said his party was unable to accept the proposed Bill. He said, "For the purposes of giving effect to a law made by the Supreme Court, you are bringing about another law? You have to adequately promulgate the law in place by Supreme Court, but the government has failed to do so. You could've also approached Supreme Court when you found the order wasn't being implemented for various reasons," he said. "This is pure politics. We're not going to fall into your net of political advantage. Therefore, we're constrained to oppose this Bill."

The YSRCP, it was being said, would walk out of the Rajya Sabha, aiding the BJP in bringing the strength of the House. However, the party sprung a surprise by announcing that it will vote against the bill.

The JD(U) walkout is likely to help the government in passage of triple talaq bill in 241-member Rajya Sabha, where the majority mark is 121. The JD(U), which doesn't support the bill, has seven members in the upper house. The NDA has 113 lawmakers in Rajya Sabha and after the JD(U) walkout the majority mark to pass the bill is set to dip. Parties like AIADMK and TRS may also abstain from voting or walk out of the House.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is introducting The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. "Today is a historic day. Although this practice has been banned in many Islamic countries, India which is a secular country hasn't been able to ban the practice of Triple Talaq," Prasad says.

The BJP may just manage to get the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha. With BJD's support and with several parties set to abstain from voting the BJP, which is in minority in Rajya Sabha, may just manage to get the bill passed. The number math to follow in the subsequent posts.

The Lok Sabha witnessed uproar and sloganeering over the Unnao rape case. The teen who was raped in 2017, allegedly by BJP legislator Kuldeep Sengar, is critical after she met with an accident on Sunday. Two women, the teen's aunts, died in the car crash and her laywer was injured. The opposition raised slogan in the house

The BJP has been assured of support on the triple talaq bill by allies Shiv Sena and Akali Dal in Rajya Sabha. However, another ally of the ruling coalition, JD(U) has made it clear that it will either abstain from voting or oppose the bill. However, the party expects some respite as the Odisha's ruling party BJD, which is neither in NDA nor the combined Opposition, has said it will vote in favour of the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The Central government is likely to move the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, sources said.

The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in both the Houses on Tuesday and support the Bills introduced by the government.

The Lok Sabha had on 25 July passed the contentious Bill to criminalise triple talaq amidst a walkout by Opposition members, who accused the government of singling out a community.

The Bill was passed with 302 votes in favour and 82 against in a division.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, seeks to criminalise the act of instant divorce among Muslims with a three-year jail sentence for men who practice triple talaq, which has been made illegal by the Supreme Court.