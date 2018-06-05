Trinamool Congress leader Mohammad Mohsin Khan shot dead in Howrah; 3 detained for questioning

Howrah: A local Trinamool Congress leader in Howrah district was shot dead by miscreants, police said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Mohsin Khan, a Trinamool Congress booth level secretary in Bagnan area of Howrah district was returning home last night when the miscreants shot him dead at Haturia village in the district, they said.

Khan's wife is a Trinamool Congress gram panchayat member.

Protesting the gunning down of Khan, local villagers blocked the NH6 near Haturia village for about two hours last night demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police said they have detained three persons for questioning in connection with the case.