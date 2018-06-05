You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Trinamool Congress leader Mohammad Mohsin Khan shot dead in Howrah; 3 detained for questioning

Politics PTI Jun 05, 2018 14:36:12 IST

Howrah: A local Trinamool Congress leader in Howrah district was shot dead by miscreants, police said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Mohsin Khan, a Trinamool Congress booth level secretary in Bagnan area of Howrah district was returning home last night when the miscreants shot him dead at Haturia village in the district, they said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Khan's wife is a Trinamool Congress gram panchayat member.

Protesting the gunning down of Khan, local villagers blocked the NH6 near Haturia village for about two hours last night demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police said they have detained three persons for questioning in connection with the case.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 14:36 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores