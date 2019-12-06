Torpa Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Torpa Assembly Elections 2019: Torpa (ST) Vidhan Sabha is located in Khunti district of Jharkhand and comes under the Khunti (ST) Lok Sabha constituency. The Assembly constituency has seen a neck-and-neck contest between JMM and BJP in the past few elections. However, the contest has taken another turn as JMM has ditched its two-time MLA Paulus Surin for Sudeep Guria, while BJP has retained its recurrent candidate who almost came within striking distance in 2014. Surin, meanwhile, has rebelled against the JMM and filed nomination as an Independent.

Torpa will go to polls in the second phase on 7 December along with 19 other constituencies in the state.

Result of the last three elections

The Torpa reserved seat is currently held by Surin of JMM. He beat Koche Munda of the BJP in a neck-and-neck contest with a margin of just 43 votes. Munda had won the 2005 election against Niral Enem with around 8,000 votes, but he lost the seat to Surin in 2009 with a massive margin. He caught up close in the 2014 election, and this time he looks forward to finally defeat his key contender. Meanwhile, JMM leaders Hemant and Shibu Soren have thrown their weight behind Guria. They have held three rallies in the region, while Guria has been relying on a door-to-door campaign to seek votes.

Demography

Torpa Assembly constituency has 1,81,024 electors out of which 96.5 percent of the population resides in rural areas, whereas 3.5 percent is the urban population. Torpa is an ST dominated seat with tribals comprising 68.68 percent of the total population.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 59

Total electors: 1,81,024

Male: 90,597

Female: 90,426

Transgender: 1

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 61.05 percent

Polling stations: 252

Major parties in the fray: BJP, JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP, RJD, JD(U)

The BJP is contesting in all the 20 constituencies and the Opposition combine of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress in 14 and 6 seats, respectively. The RJD, also a part of the Opposition alliance, is not contesting in the second phase. The AJSU party, an NDA ally, which is contesting the assembly elections on its own for the first time since the creation of the state, has fielded candidates in 12 constituencies, however, they have left the field open for the BJP in Torpa where it has a strong local face. Six candidates of the Trinamool Congress are also in the fray in the second phase of the Assembly election.

Voters are evaluating the performance of the state’s BJP government over the past five years. The results of Maharashtra and Haryana Assemblies, both held months after the general elections where BJP steamrolled the Opposition, shows that voters make a clear distinction between supporting a party for state and national level.

The incumbent government's flip-flop over two land acts in tribal areas and its failure to increase the Other Backward Classes quota is not helping the saffron party's cause, which has been a part of the government for 15 of the 19 years of the state's existence.

