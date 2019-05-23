Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of BJP wins

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 17,10,775

Female electors: 8,00,045

Male electors: 9,10,730

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, parts of erstwhile Sawai-Madhopur and Tonk Lok Sabha constituencies, which were dissolved in 2008, were merged to create this constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Gangapur, Bamanwas (ST), Sawai Madhopur, Khandar (SC), Malpura, Niwai (SC), Tonk, Deoli-Unaira

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Namo Narain Meena won the seat in 2009 and was succeeded by BJP leader Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria in 2014, who defeated Congress candidate and former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammed Azharuddin.

Demographics: It covers the entire districts of Tonk and Sawai Madhopur. While the Meena community is predominant, Gujjars, Muslims, Brahmins, Vaishyas, Rajputs and Jats are capable of swinging election results. Muslims have traditionally voted for Congress here. The Deoli and Unaira belts comprises Dalit pockets who are traditionally Congress voters. The Brahmin, Rajput and Vaishya communities account for roughly 4 lakh votes.

