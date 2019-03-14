Tom Vadakkan joins BJP: Congress dismisses ex-party leader's criticism, says 'till now, he used to abuse Narendra Modi'

New Delhi: After its spokesperson Tom Vadakkan joined the BJP, the Congress on Thursday dismissed his criticism of the party saying that till now, he used to "abuse" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a huge embarrassment to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Vadakkan, once a key aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, joined the BJP and attacked his former party for its stand on the Balakot air strikes.

Vadakkan, who joined the saffron party in the presence of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and later met its president Amit Shah, said, "I am deeply hurt and that is why I am here."

"Our best wishes to him," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said when asked about Vadakkan joining the BJP.

Asked about Vadakkan citing dynastic politics and the Congress' stand on the Pulwama terror attack and India's retaliatory strikes as his reasons for quitting the party, Surjewala said every person who leaves a party to join another party "searching for a better future", has to say something.

"Till now, he used to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so what is the opinion of Modi ji and Ravi Shankar ji on that," he said.

