Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Tohana profile: After 2014 debut, BJP likely to go all out to defend seat

Tohana Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 2,17,034

Female electors: 1,02,208

Male electors: 1,14,826

Reserved: Yes, for the Scheduled Caste

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: The INLD’s Nishan Singh gained over Congress candidate Harpal Singh by securing almost 6,000 votes more in the 2000 elections. However, in the next two elections in 2005 and 2009, Nishan Singh lost to Paramvir Singh, the son of Harpal Singh. In 2014, Nishan Singh emerged as a runner-up for the third consecutive time as the BJP’s Subhas Barala secured a victory, bringing the BJP into power for the first time ever in Tohana.

Rajpal Saini from INLD, Baljeet Singh Baudhh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Paramvir Singh from Congress and Subhash Barala from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Also known as the city of canals, Tohana is situated near the border of Punjab. It is a major agricultural hub; in fact, more than half the population is involved in the agriculture industry.

