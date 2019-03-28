To ensure Congress victory in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi asks party workers to start preparing for 2022 state polls

Amethi: Congress Uttar Pradesh East general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged her party workers in the state to commence preparations for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to take place in 2022.

Priyanka, who has been rigorously campaigning in Uttar Pradesh since her formal induction in the party in February, on Wednesday met workers in her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary constituency – Amethi.

Encouraging party workers to ensure Congress' victory in the state, Priyanka, said, "You (workers) need to work hard for elections. Are you preparing for elections? Not for this (general elections), for 2022 (Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections)? Are you doing? You have to work."

Priyanka is on a two-day trip to Amethi and Rae Bareli. She has been given the task of reviving the party in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka made the statement while attending a program organised by local party workers in Amethi.

Interestingly, the workers had arranged a weighing scale decorated with flowers to weigh Priyanka with laddoo’s (sweets). However, she politely declined to sit on the File scales saying "do you think I weigh one quintal." Later, she asked the son of ex MLA Noor Mohammad to honour the ceremony.

She is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Friday.

Priyanka was appointed AICC general-secretary for Uttar Pradesh East on 23 January.

During earlier elections, Priyanka had limited herself to campaigning for Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in Amethi and Rae Bareli parliamentary constituencies only. Both constituencies are considered as strongholds for Gandhi family.

