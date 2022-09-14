Soon after he was left injured after the police charged at him, Dasgupta was seen sitting on a bench with his body covered in mud, the picture of which has gone viral on social media platforms.

New Delhi: A day after he was attacked by Kolkata police personnel while addressing party workers during the ‘Nabanna Chalo Abhijan’, senior party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday thanked all those who inquired about his well-being and said though there were no bones broken, he felt a bit sore all over.

“Thanks to all those hundreds of well-wishes who inquired over my well-being after the incidents in Kolkata on Tuesday. I am now well, no bones broken and just a bit sore all over. With God’s grace the fight will continue,” he said in a Twitter message.

Soon after he was left injured after the police charged at him, Dasgupta was seen sitting on a bench with his body covered in mud, the picture of which is being shared on social media platforms.

Speaking to media, BJP’s Shishir Bajoria alleged that after being attacked Dasgupta was saved from taking a fall as his aide standing next to him came to his rescue.

.@kolkataPolice to please their corrupt master attacked & injured frmr MP Swapan Dasgupta @swapan55 while he was peacefully speaking to people

Doubt if @CPKolkata will take any action against his barbaric force pic.twitter.com/fO6Dz7DGOd — Shishir Bajoria (@shishirkb) September 13, 2022

The picture of him sitting with his eyes closed was also tweeted by senior journalist and senior adviser to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Kanchan Gupta.

In a Twitter message Gupta said, “Dear friend and colleague Swapan Dasgupta @swapan55 was viciously set upon by @MamataOfficial police during #NabannaChalo rally against #TMC‘s rampant corruption and crime. Hope and pray he hasn’t suffered serious injuries.”

The picture, as many said, symbolises the sorry state of affairs in the state, with the BJP alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government does not want to give space to opposition parties.

The TMC government drew a lot of flak on social media for attacking the BJP leader who was peacefully addressing a gathering as part of the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ campaign

On Tuesday, parts of Kolkata and Howrah district turned into a battlefield as BJP supporters clashed with the police while trying to get past barricades erected to prevent them from marching towards the West Bengal secretariat ‘Nabanna’.

A police vehicle was also set on fire during the march organised to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress government.

Several police officers and saffron camp members, including leaders Mina Devi Purohit and Dasgupta, were injured during the rally.

A Kolkata Police officer said, “There was no report of any serious injury to any protestor though several police personnel have suffered injuries”.

While the BJP alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was indulging in dictatorship similar to North Korea, the TMC described the saffron camp workers as hooligans.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court sought a report from the West Bengal Home Secretary over the allegation that BJP supporters were forcibly prevented from attending its ‘march to Nabanna’ programme.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj also directed the state government to ensure protection of the BJP state headquarters in Kolkata.

