TMC's Derek O'Brien says 'super emergency' is on, asserts party leaders visiting Assam are lawmakers, not law-breakers

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday alleged that Assam Police personnel at the Silchar airport 'roughed up' the party's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha, and said that a 'super emergency' was on.

He was reacting to the news of a six-member TMC delegation being detained at the airport as a 'precautionary measure.' The delegation was seeking to visit Assam to look into the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to the media, O'Brien said, "The situation at present is like a super emergency... The TMC leaders did not go there to break the law. They are lawmakers, not law-breakers." He further said that the leaders even agreed to visit the city in groups of two, but were not allowed to do so.

He also said, "When the delegation reached the airport, the director-general of police (DGP) and other police officials were waiting for it. The members of the delegation was not even allowed to leave the airport."

Speaking about the party's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha being 'roughed up,' O'Brien said, "The police action took place even though he is a heart patient and has a pacemaker."

The TMC delegation, including six MPs were kept in the VIP lounge of Kumbhigram airport in Cachar district under Barak Valley region, official sources told PTI.

The Cachar district administration on Wednesday night issued prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC and banned entry of any person not involved with the NRC process in the district.

The TMC team went there at the instruction of party supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee has been accusing the BJP-led Central government of resorting to "vote-bank politics" on the NRC issue and saying that "Indian citizens have become refugees" in their own land.

