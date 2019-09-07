You are here:
TMC youth wing leaders to visit 100 West Bengal villages to publicize Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ initiative; BJP dubs move copy of PM's 'Chai pe Charcha' campaign

Politics Asian News International Sep 07, 2019 10:56:12 IST

Kolkata: Following the footsteps of Trinamool Congress MLAs, more than 100 leaders of All India Trinamool Youth Congress (AITYC) will visit over 100 villages and wards across West Bengal to increase the outreach of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Didi Ke Bolo' programme which intends to address public grievances.

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

Banerjee on 29 July launched a campaign to address public grievances. The state government unveiled a website and provided a number, through which people can register their complaints.

"We are starting this campaign in order to directly communicate with people and address their grievances. Besides, in the upcoming 100 days, over 1000 party workers and delegates will visit several villages in the state, stay there for a night and meet people over there in order to listen to their problems and address them directly", said Mamata Banerjee while launching the campaign.

On the other hand, BJP had claimed that TMC's 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign is a copy of BJP's 'Chai pe Charcha' initiative.

