'TMC shouldn't act like a cry baby': Babul Supriyo criticises party for complaint against coverage of Narendra Modi's Kedarnath trip

Kolkata: Union minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday hit out at the Trinamool Congress for its complaint against the wide-scale media coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kedarnath saying, "TMC should not behave like a cry baby."

The TMC moved Election Commission on Sunday alleging the visit of Modi to Kedarnath was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Speaking to media in North Kolkata, Suprio said, "TV channels should decide what they want to cover. If Sachin Tendulkar goes to vote and then decides to drive by himself to Pune, then the media will definitely cover it... How much the media covers him depends on the importance of a particular person. The TMC should not behave like a cry baby."

On being asked about violence in the state during the Lok Sabha polls, the Union minister said, "Violence is inherited by TMC from the CPM and from there it has spread in the state."

"TMC has lost its credibility and if it alleges that the BJP is doing violence, then the people will not believe it. It is fear of losing that TMC is acting in a bizarre manner," he added.

Supriyo further said, "Right here, where I am standing, stone pelting and violence broke out in 2016. And right now, we can be attacked as well... TMC always accuse that peaceful voting is going on and I am here to influence the voters. On the contrary, I have come here to cast my vote and I am just interacting with media."

"TMC is talking about defamation, we can file millions of defamation case against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her usage of derogatory language in public," Supriyo said in the context of the defamation notice sent to Modi by TMC leader and nephew of the West Bengal chief minister, Abhishek Banerjee.

Asked about reports of faulty EVMs during the Lok Sabha polls, Supriyo said, "Lakhs of EVMS are being used in the country during the polls. A couple of them might not work. It a technical thing that happens with any electronic equipment."

The seats which go to polls in West Bengal today include Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Jaynagar (SC) and Mathurapur (SC).

Polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Sunday in 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union Territory. The counting of voting will begin on 23 May.

