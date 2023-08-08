Politics

TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for 'unruly' behaviour in the House

Umang Sharma Last Updated:August 08, 2023 13:01:08 IST
Derek O'Brien. FILE/PTI

Trinamool (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the monsoon session of the Parliament, House Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar announced on Tuesday.

Derek has been suspended “for unruly behaviour unbecoming of a Member of Rajya Sabha.”

A motion for his suspension was moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal.

Goyal moved the motion for Derek’s suspension “for continuously disturbing the proceedings of the House, disobeying the Chair and continuously creating disturbance in the House.”

Amid a massive ruckus following the suspension order, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.

Derek's suspension comes days after Dhankhar and the TMC MP had a heated argument in the Rajya Sabha.

On Monday, during a heated debate on the Delhi services bill, Dhankar accused Derek of making "engaging in theatrics" a habit in the House to gain publicity. The TMC MP strongly objected, saying he was quoting the rules of the House and demanding a serious discussion on Manipur.

"This has become your habit. You are doing this as part of a strategy. You think you will enjoy publicity outside. You ravaged this House. Sit down," Dhankar told Derek.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman's outburst came after the TMC leader refused to confine his speech to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and unleashed a litany of allegations against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani said, "He (Derek) had been inviting such action. I think he was already warned four times but he didn't relent."

"So, I think Chairman had no other option," Jethmalani added.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 08, 2023 11:35:20 IST

