TMC MPs protest against Centre outside Parliament, demand answers from government on Delhi riots

Politics Press Trust of India Mar 02, 2020 11:57:22 IST

  • TMC MPs will stage a dharna on Monday demanding answers from the government on the Delhi riots near the Gandhi statue in Parliament

  • Holding placards and shouting slogans, the MPs said that the issue will be raised very strongly in Parliament

  • At least 42 people died and more than 200 were injured during the communal riots in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs will stage a dharna on Monday demanding answers from the government on the Delhi riots near the Gandhi statue in Parliament on the first day of the second half of the Budget Session.

File image of Parliament. PTI

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the MPs said that the issue will be raised very strongly in Parliament.

At least 42 people died and more than 200 were injured during the communal riots in northeast Delhi.

Opposition MPs have also given notice in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the Delhi riots.

Those who gave notice include Congress' NK Premachandran (RSP), PK Kunjalikutty (Muslim League), Elamarom Kareem (CPM), Binoy Vishwam (CPI).

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 11:57:22 IST

