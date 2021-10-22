TMC MP Susmita Dev attacked in Tripura during campaign; party slams BJP's 'gunda raj'

Politics

FP Staff October 22, 2021 20:16:00 IST
A screengrab of the video of the damaged car as posted on Twitter by @AITC4Tripura

Agartala: Trinamool Congress Friday said that party MP Susmita Dev was brutally attacked at Amtali area near here and sustained injuries when she along with party workers and I-PAC employees was campaigning in a car for a TMC programme.

Dev, a Rajya Sabha MP, was campaigning for 'Tripurar Jonno Trinamool" (TMC for Tripura) programme which was launched during the day, the party said.

Party sources said the MP was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

West Tripura superintendent of police, Manik Das said that some unidentified miscreants had damaged Dev's car when she was conducting a public relations campaign and a police force was immediately rushed to the spot.

She had personally visited Amtali police station and lodged a complaint and the situation in the area is under control, the police officer said.

“TMC did not give any prior intimation before launching their political programme so police was not present there. Some miscreants have slightly damaged the car, but police did not find any visible injury. An investigation is on”, Das told PTI.

Soon after the incident TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee tweeted, “Under @BJPBiplab’s #Duaregoondaraj, attack on political opponent is setting new records! Physically manhandling a sitting female Rajyasabha MP, @SushmitaDevAITC is BEYOND SHAMEFUL AND POLITICAL TERRORISM by @BJP 4Tripura goons! The time is near. People of Tripura will answer!" he said.

The party in a tweet said "Yet another dastardly attack on Trinamool workers under the #DuareGundaRaj (goonda raj at the doorstep) of @BjpBiplab government. Shame on the @BJP4Tripura government for REPEATEDLY attacking us and creating chaos in the state! Is this what Democracy means to Biplab Deb? Is this what the people of #Tripura deserve?"

With inputs from PTI

