TMC leader Derek O'Brien slams NDA government for rushing bills through Lok Sabha, says ‘zero percent' of them are scrutinised

Politics Asian News International Jul 16, 2019 14:53:01 IST

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for rushing their Bills through the Lok Sabha. He said that only zero percent bills had been scrutinised by the Parliamentary committees so far.

File image of Derek O'Brien. ANI

Derek O'Brien said, "In 14th Lok Sabha (2004-09) 60 percent of the Bills were scrutinised and studied by the Parliament committees. In 15th Lok Sabha (2009-14) 71 percent of the Bills were scrutinised. In 16th Lok Sabha (2014-19), the figure was only 26 percent. Bad start to current 17th Lok Sabha, zero percent of Bills have been scrutinised. As a constructive Opposition, we will save democracy."

The Lok Sabha passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 on Monday amid a division in the House after Home Minister Amit Shah sought a vote on the legislation. "The situation is serious. Seven Bills have been passed in the new session of the Parliament but none of them were checked. Having a majority doesn't allow you to bulldoze the Opposition," the TMC leader said.

"Parliament is supposed to scrutinise Bills. Now, in the first two weeks in this Lok Sabha session, zero percent of the Bills have been scrutinised. We have to scrutinise the bills, otherwise, what are we doing in the Parliament," he added.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 14:53:01 IST

