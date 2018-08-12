You are here:
TMC dubs Amit Shah's Kolkata rally a 'flop show', denies charge of blacking out TV coverage of BJP event

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 12, 2018 09:47:26 IST

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday dubbed the rally of BJP president Amit Shah a "flop show" and refuted the charge that the TV coverage of his meeting was blacked-out due to pressure from the ruling party.

Shah, who addressed the rally at Mayo Road in Kolkata on Saturday, criticised the ruling TMC for blacking out news channels which covered his programme.

"You can blackout channels, but our BJP workers will carry my message to every corner of the state," he said at the meeting.

Refuting the charges, the TMC said in a statement, "The BJP has just concluded another flop show in #Bangla. After the flop meeting, BJP is looking for excuses. They are saying their meeting was blacked-out. Black outs and blackmailing is what BJP does. Do not insult the media. All showed. We challenge BJP. Either they prove it or resign".


