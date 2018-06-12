You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

TMC calls extended core committee meet to evaluate panchayat poll results, decide strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 12, 2018 19:37:38 IST

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership has called an extended core committee meeting next week to evaluate its panchayat poll results and decide its strategy for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

File image of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI

TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will address the meeting scheduled to be held on 21 June, party sources said.

"This will be the first extended core committee meeting of the party after the panchayat polls. There will be an assessment of the panchayat results and accordingly steps would be taken," a senior TMC leader said.

The TMC scripted a resounding victory in the rural polls bagging more than 85 percent of the seats, while the BJP came a distant second, emerging as the main Opposition in the state.

Senior leaders will also discuss the present political situation in the state and the country, and will also spell out its line of action for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

"Our party is planning to play a bigger role in national politics. So it is necessary to win a large number of seats from the state," the leader said.

Changes at various levels of district leadership are also likely to be made at the meeting.

The party is also likely to decide the fate of those panchayat members of the previous term who had not been given tickets this time.

They would likely to be given important posts in the party to avoid dissidence and infighting, the leader said.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 19:37 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores