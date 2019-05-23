Co-presented by


Tiruppur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:26:22 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Kathiresan, L. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Jaganathan, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kanagaraj, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kumar, D. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Senthilvel, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Chandirakumar, V.S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI Subbarayan, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajkumar, S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Selvam, S.R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
RSJP Jaganathan, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Anandan, M.S.M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Ayyanar, C. 0 Votes 0% Votes
Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 18

Total Electors: 13,75,589 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,97,730

Female Electors: 6,77,859

Assembly Constituencies: Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AIADMK has held this seat since 2009. In 2009 elections, C Sivasami won the seat. On the other hand, V Sathyabama won the seat in the last elections.

Demography: Known for its rich textile industry, Tiruppur is part of Kongu Nadu. The Kongu Vellalar Gounders, who form the bulk of the population in the region, also dominate this constituency.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:26:22 IST

