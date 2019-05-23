Tiruppur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 18

Total Electors: 13,75,589 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,97,730

Female Electors: 6,77,859

Assembly Constituencies: Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AIADMK has held this seat since 2009. In 2009 elections, C Sivasami won the seat. On the other hand, V Sathyabama won the seat in the last elections.

Demography: Known for its rich textile industry, Tiruppur is part of Kongu Nadu. The Kongu Vellalar Gounders, who form the bulk of the population in the region, also dominate this constituency.

