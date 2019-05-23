Tirupati Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tirupati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 1,574,161 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 605328

Male electors: 602087

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sarvepalli, Gudur (SC), Sullurpeta (SC), Satyavedu (SC), Tirupati, Venkatagiri, Srikalahasti

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Nandipaku Venkataswamy defeated Congress by a thin margin and won in the 1999 election. Chinta Mohan, a Congress candidate, won the elections in 2004 and 2009. He was defeated by YSRC candidate Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency has a population of 5,40,000, according to the 2011 census of India. In February Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the smart city project. The move comes ahead of the upcoming polls and is likely to sway votes.

