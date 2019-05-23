Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Tirupati Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:17:15 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
PPOI Karra Siva (Pyramid Siva) 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Bommi Srihari Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
JP(D) Neerugutta Nagesh, M.A., Philosophy 0 Votes 0% Votes
VCK Bokkam Ramesh 0 Votes 0% Votes
VJP Viruvuru Sudhakar 0 Votes 0% Votes
YSRCP Balli Durga Prasad Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
TDP Panabaka Lakshmi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kattananchi Prabhakar 0 Votes 0% Votes
ARPS M. Solomon 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K.S. Munirathnam 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Doctor Daggumati Sreehari Rao 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Chinta Mohan 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Tirupati Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 1,574,161 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 605328

Male electors: 602087

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Sarvepalli, Gudur (SC), Sullurpeta (SC), Satyavedu (SC), Tirupati, Venkatagiri, Srikalahasti

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: BJP’s Nandipaku Venkataswamy defeated Congress by a thin margin and won in the 1999 election. Chinta Mohan, a Congress candidate, won the elections in 2004 and 2009. He was defeated by YSRC candidate Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli in 2014.

Demographics: The constituency has a population of 5,40,000, according to the 2011 census of India. In February Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the smart city project. The move comes ahead of the upcoming polls and is likely to sway votes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:17:15 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile