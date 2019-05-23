Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Co-presented by


May 23, 2019

Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 38

Total Electors: 14,20,435 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,05,592

Female Electors: 7,14,843

Assembly Constituencies: Alangulam, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri, Radhapuram

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: PH Pandian of the AIADMK defeated Geetha Jeevan of DMK to win the seat in 1999. Congress candidate R Dhanushkodi Adithyan defeated AIADMK’s Amritha Ganesan in the 2004 elections. Congress again won the seat in 2009 before losing it to the AIADMK.

Demography: Tirunelveli is located in the southern part of Tamil Nadu, where Nadars and Thevars are the two dominant communities. Likewise, Tirunelveli is dominated by Nadar voters, who comprise 26 percent of the electorate, followed by Dalits (17 percent) and Thevar (14.50 percent).

