Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 24

Total Electors: 13,87,140 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,89,228

Female Electors: 6,97,912

Assembly Constituencies: Tiruchirappalli (West), Tiruchirappalli (East), Srirangam, Tiruverumbur, Pudukkottai, Gandarvakottai

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister R Kumaramangalam won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. After his untimely death, the seat was won by D Ezhilmalai of the AIADMK. In 2004 polls, L Ganesan of the MDMK won the seat as a UPA candidate. AIADMK’s P Kumar is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: According to reports, the Kallars, a sub-community of the Thevars, are found in significant numbers in Tiruchirapalli. Muthuraiyars, a traditional zamindar community, are considered influential in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.