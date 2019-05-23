Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency Number: 24
Total Electors: 13,87,140 (2014 estimates)
Male Electors: 6,89,228
Female Electors: 6,97,912
Assembly Constituencies: Tiruchirappalli (West), Tiruchirappalli (East), Srirangam, Tiruverumbur, Pudukkottai, Gandarvakottai
Reserved: No
Delimited: Yes. In 2008.
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister R Kumaramangalam won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. After his untimely death, the seat was won by D Ezhilmalai of the AIADMK. In 2004 polls, L Ganesan of the MDMK won the seat as a UPA candidate. AIADMK’s P Kumar is the sitting MP since 2009.
Demography: According to reports, the Kallars, a sub-community of the Thevars, are found in significant numbers in Tiruchirapalli. Muthuraiyars, a traditional zamindar community, are considered influential in this constituency.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:24:07 IST