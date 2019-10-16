Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Tirora profile: Main contest likely between BJP's Vijay Rahangadale and Independent candidate Dilip Bansod

Tirora Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe categories in the Gondiya district — Arjuni Morgaon (SC) and Amgaon (ST).

Constituency Name – Tirora

Constituency Number – 64

District – Gondiya

Total Electors – 2,56,624

Female Electors – 1,29,642

Male Electors – 1,26,981

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 1999, Bhajandas Vithoba Vaidya of the BJP won this seat with 34,315 votes against Nagorao Shrawan Meshram of the RPI who netted 21,158 votes only. In 2004, Dilip Waman Bansod of the NCP won this seat with 49,271 votes against the sitting BJP MLA. In 2009, Khushal Parasram Bopache of the BJP won this seat with 56,450 votes against the NCP candidate Sushilkumar Sukhadev Rahangdale who netted 55,827 votes. In 2014, Vijay Bharatlal Rahangdale of the BJP won this seat against Bansod, who had contested the election as an Independent candidate.

In 2019, Vijay Bharatlal Rahangadale of the BJP will compete against Ravikant Guddu Khushal Bopche of the NCP. Also, in the fray are Kamal Babulal Hatwar of BSP, Sandip Rajkumar Tilgame of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and Bansod, who is once again contesting as an Independent candidate.

Demographics – The primary occupation of people here is related to rice and grain trading. As of 2011, Tirora had a population of about 1,76,254 people.