Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand chief minister, will take oath at 4 pm today
This comes a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the post amid complaints from a section of Uttarakhand BJP MLAs over his 'style of governance'
Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat will take over as the chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation on Tuesday.
Tirath Singh was chosen as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislature party and his name was announced by outgoing chief minister after the legislature party meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes, reported news agency PTI.
According to an Indian Express report, Tirath Singh held the post of the first education minister of newly formed state of Uttarakhand. He also served as the state general secretary of Uttarakhand, and after that state chief electoral officer and state membership chief.
Tirath Singh was the state BJP president from 2013-2015 and is currently the party's national secretary. He was also an MLA from Chaubattakhal constituency from 2012-17.
His choice by the BJP comes as a surprise as he was not among the favourites. Among the other names doing the rounds were Dhan Singh Rawat, Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni.
According to a Times of India report, Tirath Singh will be sworn in at 4 pm today.
This comes a day after Trivendra Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at Raj Bhawan, amid complaints from a section of Uttarakhand BJP MLAs over his “style of governance.”
With inputs from PTI
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Prerak Mankad's smashing 174 helps Saurashtra beat Chandigarh; Uttarakhand down Mizoram
The win helped Saurashtra consolidate their lead with 16 points, four clear of Chandigarh to close in on a quarterfinal spot.
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Mumbai trounce Himachal by 200 runs; Saurashtra enter quarter-final despite loss
Thanks to Shardul's hitting, Mumbai crossed the 300-run mark, but Tare's patient knock was equally important as he anchored the innings and supported the aggressors.
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Govt allows officials to declare 136 missing persons as 'presumed dead'
The move has been initiated to expedite the process of disbursing compensation among the kin of the survivors and victims, said state's health secretary