Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in: BJP leaders congratulate new Uttarakhand CM; Opposition questions change in leadership
Even before Tirath Singh was sworn in, the Uttarakhand Congress slammed the BJP, saying that changing the CM face will not help the party in the 2022 state elections
Shortly after BJP MP from Pauri Garhwal Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn in as the Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday, several Union ministers and party leaders took to Twitter to congratulate him.
However, the Opposition Congress and AAP questioned the logic behind changing the chief ministerial face.
Congratulating Tirath Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience and expressed confidence that under his leadership, the state will continue to scale new heights of progress.
Tirath Singh, a former state BJP chief, was administered the oath of office by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhavan in Dehradun.
Party president JP Nadda expressing confidence that he will establish new dimensions of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and take benefits of the Centre's pro-people programmes to everyone.
देवभूमि उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर @TIRATHSRAWAT जी को शुभकामनाएं।
मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आप प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन मे प्रदेश मे विकास के नए मापदंड स्थापित करेंगे व केंद्र सरकार की जन-कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ प्रत्येक व्यक्ति तक पहुंचाएंगे।
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 10, 2021
Echoing similar views, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said under his leadership the state's development efforts will get new energy.
श्री @TIRATHSRAWAT जी को उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर शुभकामनाएं।
मुझे विश्वास है कि प्रधानमंत्री श्री @NarendraModi जी के मार्गदर्शन और आपके नेतृत्व में प्रदेश के विकास को नई ऊर्जा मिलेगी व देवभूमि में प्रगति और जनकल्याण के नये मापदंड स्थापित होंगे।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Rawat has vast experience in public life and offered him his best wishes for ushering in development and good governance.
उत्तराखण्ड के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने के लिए श्री @TIRATHSRAWAT को हार्दिक बधाई। सार्वजनिक जीवन में उनका लंबा अनुभव रहा है। श्री रावत के नेतृत्व में उत्तराखंड विकास एवं सुशासन के पथ पर अग्रसर रहे, यही मेरी शुभकामनाएँ हैं। मैं उनके सफल कार्यकाल की कामना करता हूँ।
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 10, 2021
Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also congratulated the newly sworn-in chief minister.
Congratulations to Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT Ji for taking oath as Uttarakhand CM. The state will scale newer heights of development under your leadership.
— Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) March 10, 2021
Congratulations to Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. May the State reach new heights of progress and development under his leadership.
— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) March 10, 2021
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended his best wishes and congratulations to Tirath Singh. "I pray to Lord Ram for a bright and excellent tenure," he said.
श्री @TIRATHSRAWAT जी को उत्तराखंड राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं।
आशा और पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आपके सक्रिय नेतृत्व में देवभूमि उत्तराखंड विकास की नित नई ऊंचाइयों को प्राप्त करेगा।
प्रभु श्री राम से आपके उज्ज्वल एवं उत्कृष्ट कार्यकाल की कामना है।
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 10, 2021
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also extended their heartiest cngratulations to Tirath Singh.
Heartiest congratulations to Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.
May the state continue to scale new heights of progress under his leadership.
— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 10, 2021
श्री तीरथ सिंह रावत यांनी उत्तराखंडच्या मुख्यमंत्री पदाची शपथ घेतल्याबद्दल मी त्यांचे हार्दिक अभिनंदन करतो. श्री रावत यांना शुभेच्छा देताना त्यांच्या नेतृत्वाखाली उत्तराखंड राज्य प्रगतीची शिखरे सर करील, असा विश्वास व्यक्त करतो.
— Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) March 10, 2021
BL Santhosh, National General Secretary of the BJP said:
Congratulations Sri @TIRATHSRAWAT on being sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Devbhumi Uttarakhand . Under your stewardship the state is sure to witness a mega development push & a sustainable growth . Wishing you all the best . pic.twitter.com/LITIdLMn3O
— B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) March 10, 2021
BJP MP Anil Baluni, who was seen as one of the probables for the top post, also congratulated the new chief minister.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता एवं गढ़वाल लोक सभा सीट से सांसद श्री @TIRATHSRAWAT जी के उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। @BJP4India @BJP4UK
— Anil Baluni (@anil_baluni) March 10, 2021
Karnataka BJP Vice President and MP Shobha Karandlaje also congratulated the CM, saying " I'm sure with your vast political experience you will steer the state to new heights. Another talent from humble background has chosen by the BJP to lead the state!"
Heartiest Congratulations to Sri @TIRATHSRAWAT Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. I'm sure with your vast political experience you will steer the state to new heights. Another talent from humble background has chosen by @BJP4India to lead the state! pic.twitter.com/kxxTaq7Mhb — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) March 10, 2021
Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi extended his best wishes to Tirath Singh on getting a new and important responsibility.
श्री @TIRATHSRAWAT जी को देवभूमि #उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर शपथ लेने पर बहुत-बहुत बधाई।
आपके किशल नेतृत्व में उत्तराखंड विकास के और ऊंचाइयों को छुएगा, ऐसा पूर्ण विश्वास है।
इस नई व महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेवारी की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।#uttrakhandCM #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/PEIAKeIRIT
— Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) March 10, 2021
AAP, Congress question change in CM face
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand unit of the Aam Aadmi Party questioned whether changing the chief minister would ensure the provision of electricity and water to every household and employment to every youth.
क्या इसका जवाब है? pic.twitter.com/rpkNhJGLIM — Aam Aadmi Party Uttarakhand (@AAPUttarakhand) March 10, 2021
On Tuesday too the state Congress had said that the resignation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was an eyewash to hide the government's "failures", and urged the President to dismiss the BJP dispensation in the state.
Congress party in-charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav had said Rawat's resignation is a result of alleged corruption, lack of development, rising unemployment and mismanagement during the pandemic and earlier during the Kumbh Mela. He said the BJP government should resign and go to the people to seek fresh elections.
Tirath Singh was chosen as the leader of the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party earlier in the day at a meeting of the party MLAs. A Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, Tirath is considered a low-key leader, who has headed the party's state unit earlier and was also a minister in a previous BJP government in Uttarakhand.
He takes over the rein of power in the state from Trivendra Singh Rawat, who served as the chief minister for almost four years but was replaced by the party leadership due to the growing complaints against his style of functioning by several MLAs and other leaders.
Even before Tirath Singh was sworn in, the Uttarakhand Congress slammed the BJP, saying that changing the CM face will not help the party and people will teach them a lesson in the 2022 state elections.
BJP may be changing its CM face a year before Uttarakhand polls, but changing CM Face will not help them now from sinking ship. People will teach them a lesson in 2022 for their unfulfilled Promises.@pritamSpcc @devendrayadvinc @IndiraHridayesh @harishrawatcmuk @SuryaKDhasmana pic.twitter.com/VK3YYalDnQ
— Uttarakhand Congress (@INCUttarakhand) March 10, 2021
With inputs by PTI
