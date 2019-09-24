You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Time to retire from politics, says Giriraj Singh; BJP Begusarai MP clarifies he is not a candidate for Bihar chief minister's post

Politics Asian News International Sep 24, 2019 19:53:45 IST

  • 'Now the time has come for me that I should bid adieu to politics,' Giriraj Singh said on Tuesday

  • The Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries also said that he is not a candidate for chief minister's post in Bihar

  • He also said that he saw a great leader like Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister of the country

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said that he is not a candidate for chief minister's post in the state and now the time has come for him to retire from politics.

Time to retire from politics, says Giriraj Singh; BJP Begusarai MP clarifies he is not a candidate for Bihar chief ministers post

File image of Giriraj Singh. PTI

"I am not a candidate for the chief minister's post in Bihar. Now the time has come for me that I should bid adieu to politics," Singh told ANI.

In a nostalgic tone, the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries said, "I saw a great leader like Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister of the country."

In reference to abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said, "When I joined politics, I came with the call for the integration of Kashmir with India. For the same our ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee gave up his life."

"Slowly all our wishes are getting fulfiled and I hope it will continue in the future. And after that what is the scope left for me to remain in politics," he added.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 19:53:45 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores