You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Timarpur Election Result 2020 Latest Updates: Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Staff Feb 11, 2020 11:47:21 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2020 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AAP WON Dilip Pandey 71,432 Votes 57.6% Votes
BJP Surinder Pal Singh 47,288 Votes 38.13% Votes
INC Amar Lata Sangwan 3,102 Votes 2.5% Votes
CPI Sanjeev Kumar Rana 245 Votes 0.2% Votes
ABJSP Amita Malik 88 Votes 0.07% Votes
BSNP Kavita 80 Votes 0.06% Votes
BJDI Jagannath 53 Votes 0.04% Votes
JAP Parashu Ram Maurya 84 Votes 0.07% Votes
RJP Yugal Kishor Poddar 34 Votes 0.03% Votes
SBP Raj Kumar Malik 62 Votes 0.05% Votes
TSP Vishal Ghansham Ghobale 129 Votes 0.1% Votes
AAPP Sonu Kaushik 495 Votes 0.4% Votes
PPID Hemraj 105 Votes 0.08% Votes
BSP Advocate Uma Shanker Gautam 306 Votes 0.25% Votes
See More

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Timarpur Profile: As of 11.40 am, AAP's Dilip Pandey established a comfortable lead over BJP's Surinder Pal Singh, with the former bagging 16,236 votes. Singh got 11,825 votes and 40.5 percent vote share.

Primarily known for housing many government colonies, Timarpur in east Delhi is set to go to polls on 8 February. Timarpur comes under the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency which is currently represented by BJP state unit president Manoj Tiwari.

Beset with infrastructure-related issues, Timarpur will see a contest between the incumbent AAP, which has nominated Dilip Pandey as its candidate, and the BJP's Surendra Pal Singh Bittu.

Here is a brief profile of Timarpur:

Constituency Name: Timarpur
Constituency Number: 3
District Name: North Delhi
Total Electors: 1,88,992
Female Electors: 84,942
Male Electors: 1,04,030
Third Gender: 20
Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The Congress maintained a steady hold on the constituency as its senior leader, Surinder Pal Singh won consecutive elections between 2003 and 2013 from here. However, Singh was unseated in 2013 when Aam Aadmi Party's Harish Khanna won the elections. In mid-term polls in 2015, AAP's Pankaj Pushkar bagged the seat. However, this time AAP has dropped its sitting MLA and put its faith in Dilip Pandey, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 when the BJP won all seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi.

Demographics: Caste equations are likely to play a key role in this constituency, which has a significant population of Sikhs and Punjabis. Dalits and Muslims constitute about 2/5th of the electorate in Timarpur. Indira Vikas Colony, Mukherjee nagar, Wazirabad Village, Bhai Parmanand Colony, Gopalpur village, Nehru Vihar, GTB Park, Tagore Nagar, Mallikpur village and Vijay Nagar are some of the areas that come under this constituency.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 11:47:21 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores