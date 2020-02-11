Tilak Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tilak Nagar Assembly Elections 2020 | Jarnail Singh, AAP candidate and incumbent MLA from Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency is ahead with 25,876 votes while his closest rival, BJP's Rajiv Babbar has received 10,665 votes as per the trends till 12.15 pm. While Singh has a vote share of 68.49 percent, Babbar has 28.23 percent respectively. The vote difference between the two thus far is 15,211.

The Tilak Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency, which is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, has for long been a BJP bastion before the AAP breached the fortress in the 2015 polls. Due to large the Sikh population, Tilak Nagar is considered a hostile seat for the Congress.

Hence, the fight for the seat is expected to be largely between the AAP and BJP. The AAP has re-nominated the incumbent MLA who is also a local, Jarnail Singh, for a third term, while Rajeev Babar, son of local strongman OP Babbar, will contest on a BJP ticket. The constituency, which has the best gender ratio among voters across Delhi, goes to the polls on 8 February.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Rajeev contested the seat in 2013 and 2015 also, but failed to make it to the Assembly.

Here is brief information about the constituency:

Constituency name: Tilak Nagar

Constituency number: 29

District name: West Delhi

Total electors: 1,46,940

Female electors: 70,855

Male electors: 76,079

Third gender: 6

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Singh is the incumbent MLA. Between 1993 and 2013, OP was the BJP representative of the constituency, except for the period between 1998 and 2003 when Jaspal Singh of the Congress represented the seat.

Demographics: Like other areas in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Tilak Nagar has a significant population of Sikhs. Most of these Sikhs, as well as Punjabi Hindus, migrated from Pakistan in the aftermath of the Partition.

