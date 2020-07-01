TikTok ban was impulsive decision, people will suffer like they did during demonetisation, says TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

The Centre on Monday banned 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps 'prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence' of the country.

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan termed the ban on TikTok by the Centre as an "impulsive" decision and said that people will suffer like demonetisation as many will lose their jobs.

"TikTok is an entertainment app. It's an impulsive decision. What's the strategic plan? What about the people who will be unemployed? People will suffer like demonetisation. I don't have any problem with the ban as it is for national security but who will answer these questions?" Jahan told reporters after taking part in Ulta Rath Yatra celebration by ISKCON in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Information Technology said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has banned apps for "safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India".