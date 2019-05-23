Tikamgarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Union Minister Virendra Kumar wins

Tikamgarh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 6

Total Electors: 15,29,003 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,20,908

Female Electors: 7,08,095

Assembly Constituencies: Tikamgarh, Jatara, Prithvipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chhatarpur, Bijawar

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Virendra Kumar is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The constituency covers the whole of Tikamgarh and part of Chhatarpur district. The areas that are covered under the Lok Sabha constituency are one of the most economically backward regions in India. At least 77 percent of the population lives in rural areas. The Scheduled Castes form at least one-fourth of the total population in the Lok Sabha constituency.

