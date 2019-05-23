Tikamgarh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Union Minister Virendra Kumar wins

Tikamgarh Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency Number: 6
Total Electors: 15,29,003 (2014 estimates)
Male Electors: 8,20,908
Female Electors: 7,08,095
Assembly Constituencies: Tikamgarh, Jatara, Prithvipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chhatarpur, Bijawar
Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes
Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2008.
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Virendra Kumar is the sitting MP since 2009.
Demography: The constituency covers the whole of Tikamgarh and part of Chhatarpur district. The areas that are covered under the Lok Sabha constituency are one of the most economically backward regions in India. At least 77 percent of the population lives in rural areas. The Scheduled Castes form at least one-fourth of the total population in the Lok Sabha constituency.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 21:58:26 IST