Tigaon Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Tigaon Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamenatary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination was 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations was 5 October. The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 90

Total electors: 3,03,389

Female electors: 1,34,497

Male electors: 1,68,883

Third gender electors: 9

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In 2009, BJP's Krishan Pal was elected from the seat with a margin of 818 votes, constituting 0.94 percent of the total votes polled. The BJP had a vote share of 45.62 percent. However, the 2014 election witnessed a close contest between the saffron party and the Congress, whose candidate Lalit Nagar won the seat by defeating Rajesh Nagar with a margin of 2,938 votes, 1.97 percent of the total votes polled.

This year, a total of 11 candidates are in the fray. In 2014, there were 13 contenders while in 2009 election, nine battled for the seat.

Umesh Bhati of INLD, Lalit Nagar from Congress and Rajesh Nagar from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Tigaon LAC in 2019

Demographics: With the largest electoral population in Faridabad district, Tigaon Vidhan Sabha comes under the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. According to the 2011 census, of the total 3,03,389 population 44.39 percent is rural and 55.61 percent is urban population. The Scheduled Caste ratio is 13.23.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .