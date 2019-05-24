Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: TN Prathapan of Congress wins

Thrissur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 10

Total electors: 1,273,724 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,68,326

Male electors: 6,05398

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Guruvayoor, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika (SC), Irinjalakkuda, Puthukkad

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 election, Congress candidate AC Jose was elected MP. In 2004 the constituency was taken over by CPI when CK Chandrappan won a majority. He was succeeded by PC Chacko from the Congress in 2009. In 2014, CPI made a comeback when CN Jayadevan won a majority.

Demographics: Thrissur has a population of 31,10,327, with 58.4 percent Hindus and 24.27 percent Christians. Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellappally has announced that he will contest the election from this constituency. The BDJS is backed by the BJP, which aims to appease the Ezhava and Thiya community. The BDJS was created with the aim to help develop these communities.

