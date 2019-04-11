Three Congress leaders complain to Kerala unit president as party workers turn into reluctant campaigners

Whenever election season is round the corner, squabbles within political parties and their leaders is not something uncommon. According to sources from within the Congress, three of its candidates — VK Sreekandan, MK Raghavan and Shashi Tharoor, have complained to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) regarding 'ineffective election machinery' of the party, News18 Kerala reported.

The three leaders have expressed unhappiness with party workers from their respective constituencies, making it clear that those who are not active in the campaign will have to face dire consequences.

Raghavan, who represents Kozhikode constituency, had complained to KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran about not getting enough support of the party and this being reflected during their campaigning for 2019 general election.

According to The Times of India, the KPCC president held a meeting with the district leaders of Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Kozhikode following the complaints raised by the candidates.

VK Sreekandan, representing Palakkad seat, alleged that senior leaders from the party are concentrating in Alathur constituency, sidelining Palakkad.

There are also reports that leaders were unhappy with Sreekandan's candidature. On the other hand, Tharoor, who is seeking a third term from Thiruvananthapuram, does not reportedly share a good rapport with senior district leaders.

