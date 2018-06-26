Threat to Narendra Modi at 'all-time high', warns home ministry; even ministers need SPG clearance to come near PM

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sent out a warning to states about an "all-time high" threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The rules state that not even ministers and officers can come too close to Modi, if not cleared by the Special Protection Group.

"We have briefed our personnel about the new assessments and have given them a new set of rules to be followed," NDTV quoted an officer as saying. However, he also stated that the SPG rule book and arrangements have been fool-proof for more than 25 years now. Security agencies are believed to be especially monitoring the Kerala-based Popular Front of India (PFI), an outfit that the government believes is a front for terror groups.

According to India Today, Modi has also been advised by security agencies to either curtail roadshows in the run-up to the state Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 or cut down on the number and the length of the roadshows.

The warning comes weeks after news broke that Maoists were plotting the murder of Modi in a "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident" during one of his roadshows."The threat always has been there but after the Naxal threat we have made each agency aware of the new threats to the prime minister," a senior officer told NDTV, referring to the Pune Police's claim that a plot to assassinate Modi existed.