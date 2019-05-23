Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency
Constituency Number: 36
Total Electors: 13,10,597 (2014 estimates)
Male Electors: 6,51,366
Female Electors: 6,59,231
Assembly Constituencies: Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Tuticorin, Ottapidaram, Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam
Reserved: No
Delimited: This constituency came into existence in 2008.
Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, SR Jeyadurai of the DMK defeated his nearest AIADMK rival to win the seat. Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee is the sitting MP.
Demography: The contest here is expected to be an all Nadar fight. Nadars, a prominent business community in Tamil Nadu, are a significant chunk of the population in this constituency. Notably, the two candidates in fray in the constituency — Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Sounderrajan and DMK leader Kanimozhi — are Nadars.
Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:23:18 IST