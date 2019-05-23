Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 36

Total Electors: 13,10,597 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,51,366

Female Electors: 6,59,231

Assembly Constituencies: Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Tuticorin, Ottapidaram, Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam

Reserved: No

Delimited: This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, SR Jeyadurai of the DMK defeated his nearest AIADMK rival to win the seat. Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee is the sitting MP.

Demography: The contest here is expected to be an all Nadar fight. Nadars, a prominent business community in Tamil Nadu, are a significant chunk of the population in this constituency. Notably, the two candidates in fray in the constituency — Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Sounderrajan and DMK leader Kanimozhi — are Nadars.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.