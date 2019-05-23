Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Ramakrishnan, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajalingam, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Lourdes, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rama Krishnan, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ravi Sankar, J. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Marakatha Raghava Raj, T. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jeyaraj, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND James, G. 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Maharajan, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
TTNP Rajakumar Naidu, E.V.S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
UBM Rajkumar Poliah 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Pon Kumaran, T.P.S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Christantine Rajasekar, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jasper Gnana Martin, G. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(S) Gabriel James Fernando 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ponnusamy, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ponraj, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Guru, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sankaralingam, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Saravanan, G. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ganesan, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amalan Rajiv Bonifas H 0 Votes 0% Votes
NIP Jaya Ganesh, D. 0 Votes 0% Votes
CDF Germanus, S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anto Hillery, M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sunman, V. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sivaneswaran, J. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Bala Murugan, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Er.Pradeep Ganesan, M.P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Bhuvaneswaran, M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Senai Natarajan, R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Selvin, B. 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Siva, V. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Subhashini Mallathi, R.C. 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Kanimozhi Karunanidhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
Thoothukkudi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 36

Total Electors: 13,10,597 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,51,366

Female Electors: 6,59,231

Assembly Constituencies: Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Tuticorin, Ottapidaram, Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam

Reserved: No

Delimited: This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009 elections, SR Jeyadurai of the DMK defeated his nearest AIADMK rival to win the seat. Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee is the sitting MP.

Demography: The contest here is expected to be an all Nadar fight. Nadars, a prominent business community in Tamil Nadu, are a significant chunk of the population in this constituency. Notably, the two candidates in fray in the constituency — Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Sounderrajan and DMK leader Kanimozhi — are Nadars.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:23:18 IST

