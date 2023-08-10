Politics

This is not our floor test, this is their floor test: PM Modi in Parliament

Before PM Modi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke about Manipur in the Lok Sabha where he said that despite the Prime Minister giving a statement outside the parliament, the Opposition repeatedly insisted he give a statement in the House

FP Staff Last Updated:August 10, 2023 17:22:10 IST
Image courtesy: Sansad TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the Opposition’s no-trust motion in Lok Sabha, said that the floor test is not for BJP but for I.N.D.I.A alliance.

“The trust of the people of the country shown in our government again and again – I am here to show my gratitude to the crores of the people of the country,” PM Modi said.

He added, “Aur apne Tay kar liya hai NDA aur BJP 24 ke chunav me saare record tod kar wapis ayegi (You have decided that NDA and BJP will break all the record and come to power in 2024).”

The prime minister also thanked the citizen of India for showing faith in BJP government.

“I am here to thank the people who have expressed faith in our government. God is kind. I thank God that it suggested opposition to bring no-confidence motion,” he said.

Slamming Congress-led Opposition, PM Modi said, Desh se pehle dal hai… Gareeb ki bhookh nahi satta ko bhook apke sar par sawar hai. Apko Desh ke yuva ke bhavishya ki chinta nahi hai, apne rajnaitik bhavishya ki chinta hai (For Opposition, party comes before the country. They are hungry for power. They are not concerned about the future of the youth of the country. They are just concerned abut their future and stability in politics).”

Before PM Modi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke about Manipur in the Lok Sabha where he said that despite the Prime Minister giving a statement outside the parliament, the Opposition repeatedly insisted he give a statement in the House.

“The PM gave a sensitive statement on Manipur outside the Parliament but they (opposition) insisted that (PM) gives a statement in the House. The Home Minister said time and again that we are ready for a discussion on any given date and time. However, they did not let the House function for 17 days,” he said.

The Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on 26 July which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

This is the second time PM Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates.

Published on: August 10, 2023 17:17:34 IST

