You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

'This is Congress' Nawaz Sharif moment': Nirmala Sitharaman attacks P Chidambaram over corruption, dares Rahul Gandhi to act

Politics FP Staff May 13, 2018 16:06:58 IST

On Sunday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram over the chargesheets filed against him for allegedly failing to disclose foreign assets and dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to act against him.

At a press conference held in BJP's central office in New Delhi, Sitharaman said this was 'Congress' Nawaz Sharif moment' — referring to the former Pakistan prime minister's ouster from public office in 2017  following his conviction in the undisclosed foreign assets case — and said that Rahul, who is out on bail in the National Herald case, should make it clear if he is going to act as head of the Congress.

BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in Delhi on Sunday. Image courtesy: @BJP4India

BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in Delhi on Sunday. Image courtesy: @BJP4India

According to a report in The Indian Express, Sitharaman said Chidambaram, his wife Nalini, son Karti and daughter-in-law Srinidhi along with a firm linked to Karti — Chess Global — have been accused of not revealing, either partly or fully, immovable assets worth Rs 5.37 crore, property worth Rs 80 lakh in the United Kingdom and assets worth Rs 3.28 crore in the United States.

As per a report in NewsX, Sitharaman, recalling her government’s stance over black money said, “In pursuit of black money, time was given to disclose the assets and bring them to public notice. If convicted, the Act will levy 120 percent tax and penalty on the undisclosed assets and income. And when proven guilty, it will invite jail term".

Sitharaman accused Chidambaram of not disclosing his investments to the tax authorities from 2009 and said he has now been charged with violating the black money law, which was brought by Modi government as part of its drive against black money and to prosecute those Indians who have secretly stashed illicit wealth abroad, according to a News18 report.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah also took to Twitter to target Chidambaram: "Under the black money Act, four chargesheets have been filed against P Chidambaram and his family for possessing and operating several illegal assets and accounts in foreign countries. I-T estimates illegal assets held by UPA's finance minister to be to the tune of three billion dollars."

"This explains why despite Supreme Court's orders Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh and then finance minister P Chidambaram dragged their feet on formation of SIT, one of the first decisions taken by Modi government to fight black money! How could they indict their own selves?" Shah further tweeted in a scathing attack on the Opposition.

Chidambaram who has been charged with non-disclosure of his foreign assets and irregularities in Income-Tax returns over several years, said on Friday that all allegations against him and his family are "baseless". Chidambaram's son Karti is an accused in the Aircel-Maxis deal and the INOX Media case and has been charged with of money laundering and corruption.

The Income Tax Department issued four chargesheets against Chidambaram’s wife Nalini, son Karti and his wife Srinidhi under Section 50 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, on 11 May, 2018, in a Chennai city court and the family members have been summoned by the department for questioning on 11 June.


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 16:06 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores