Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor of Congress wins

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,267,340 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,56,714

Male electors: 6,10,626

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kazhakkoottam, Vattiyoorkavu (SC), Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam, Neyyattinkara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: VS Sivakumar from the Congress won the seat in 1999. He was succeeded by PK Vasudevan Nair who was from the CPI. Thereafter, Congress took over the constituency with Shashi Tharoor’s win in both 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: Thiruvananthapuram has a population of 33,07,284, according to Census 2011. The capital city also has a sizeable population of Nairs, a point that BJP plans to use in its favour by pitching party veteran Kummanam Rajasekharan. He, too, is a Nair by caste and was serving as the Mizoram governor. The Communist party is likely to choose former minister C Divakaran.

