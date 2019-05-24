Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor of Congress wins

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 07:53:51 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
INC WON Dr. Shashi Tharoor 416,131 Votes 41% Votes
BJP Kummanam Rajasekharan 316,142 Votes 31% Votes
CPI C. Divakaran 258,556 Votes 26% Votes
NOTA Nota 4,580 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mithra Kumar G 3,521 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Kiran Kumar. S.K 2,535 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vishnu S Ambadi 1,822 Votes 0% Votes
PNP Pandalam Keralavarmmaraja 1,695 Votes 0% Votes
IND M.S Subi 1,050 Votes 0% Votes
IND T Sasi 1,007 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI S Mini 664 Votes 0% Votes
IND Binu. D 604 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nandavanam Suseelan 465 Votes 0% Votes
IND Christopher Shaju Paliyode 345 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gopakumar Oorupoika 339 Votes 0% Votes
IND Johny Thampy 267 Votes 0% Votes
IND B. Devadathan 258 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jain Wilson 199 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 20

Total electors: 1,267,340 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 6,56,714

Male electors: 6,10,626

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Kazhakkoottam, Vattiyoorkavu (SC), Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam, Neyyattinkara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: VS Sivakumar from the Congress won the seat in 1999. He was succeeded by PK Vasudevan Nair who was from the CPI. Thereafter, Congress took over the constituency with Shashi Tharoor’s win in both 2009 and 2014 elections.

Demographics: Thiruvananthapuram has a population of 33,07,284, according to Census 2011. The capital city also has a sizeable population of Nairs, a point that BJP plans to use in its favour by pitching party veteran Kummanam Rajasekharan. He, too, is a Nair by caste and was serving as the Mizoram governor. The Communist party is likely to choose former minister C Divakaran.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 07:53:51 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile