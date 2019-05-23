Co-presented by


Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:27:17 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
ACDP C.Kalanithi 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Dr.K.Jayakumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND G.George 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) D.Ravi Pariyanar 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Logarangan.M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND D.Anandaraj 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND G.Arulraj 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK M.Vetriselvi 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Dr. P.Venugopa 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijaya .R. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND S.Sargunam 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K.Chandrasekar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND V.Gunasekaran 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K.Kamalanathan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND C.Bharath 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND A.Manikandan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND N.Vikraman 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pon.Raja 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Murugesan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP R.Anbuchezhian 0 Votes 0% Votes
Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number:  1

Total Electors: 17,02,833 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,52,794

Female Electors: 8,50,039

Assembly Constituencies: Gummidipoondi, Ponneri (SC), Tiruvallur,  Poonamallee (SC), Avadi

Reserved: Yes. Fr Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Venugopal of the AIADMK is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The constituency, which neighbours state capital Chennai, has both urban and rural characteristics, with some of the areas coming under the Chennai Municipal Corporation. Dalit communities, as well as Vanniyars, are the dominant electorates in this constituency.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:27:17 IST

