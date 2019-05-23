Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 1

Total Electors: 17,02,833 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,52,794

Female Electors: 8,50,039

Assembly Constituencies: Gummidipoondi, Ponneri (SC), Tiruvallur, Poonamallee (SC), Avadi

Reserved: Yes. Fr Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. This constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: P Venugopal of the AIADMK is the sitting MP since 2009.

Demography: The constituency, which neighbours state capital Chennai, has both urban and rural characteristics, with some of the areas coming under the Chennai Municipal Corporation. Dalit communities, as well as Vanniyars, are the dominant electorates in this constituency.

