Third phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls to be held tomorrow; 10,865 candidates in fray for posts of sarpanch, 28,223 for panch

Jaipur: The third phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan to fill posts of sarpanch and panch in 49 Panchayat Samiti areas will be held on Wednesday.

Polling will be held in 17,516 wards of 1,700 gram panchayats from 8 am to 5 pm.

State Election Commissioner PS Mehra said counting of votes will begin after that.

"Preparations to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections have been completed," he said.

Seventeen sarpanch and 6,953 panch have already been elected unopposed in 24 districts during the third phase of the elections.

In this phase, 10,865 candidates are in the fray for the posts of sarpanch and 28,223 candidates for the posts of panch.

A total of 60,23,485 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in this phase, Mehra added.

