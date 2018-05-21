You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

'They will suffer from jaundice': UP minister threatens those who attend political rivals' rallies with bizzare curse

Politics PTI May 21, 2018 21:55:16 IST

Balliya (Uttar Pradesh): Senior Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has sent out a bizarre warning to those attending rallies of his political rivals — they will be "cursed" with jaundice.

The Suheldev Bharat Samaj Party President also said that those cursed will only recover when he will provide medicine (blessing).

"Until my team comes to you with a message about a rally, you should not attend a rally of any other party. People who attend it will have to face my curse. They will suffer from jaundice and it will be only cured when OP Rajbhar provides medicine," he said.

File image of Om Prakash Rajbhar. News18

File image of Om Prakash Rajbhar. News18

Rajbhar was speaking at a prohibition rally of his party on Sunday.

The president of the SBSP also demanded a ban on liquor in Uttar Pradesh to open new avenues for development.

"Narendra Modi, during his election meetings in Uttar Pradesh, had promised to implement the Gujarat model in this state. I remind him of his promise and request him to ban liquor in the state to open new avenues for development," Rajbhar said.

He said that no party has mustered the strength to raise issue of banning liquor in the state and urged women to defeat those who provide liquor for votes.

On reports that he had some differences with the chief minister, Rajbhar said, "He is my captain and I follow his directions."


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 21:55 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores