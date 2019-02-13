'These things will keep happening': Priyanka Gandhi brushes off ED quizzing Robert Vadra, wants to focus on her work

Lucknow: Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi, whose husband Robert Vadra is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case said early on Wednesday that she was concentrating on her work.

Priyanka, who conducted a meeting with local Congress workers inside the party office in Lucknow for around 16 hours, told reporters, "These things will keep on happening, I'm doing my own work." She made the remarks when asked if Vadra's questioning by the ED affected her.

Vadra was interrogated for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in Jaipur on Tuesday in connection with an alleged land scam in Bikaner amidst heightened security. His mother Maureen Vadra, was also present. The businessman will be questioned today as well.

Talking about the meeting, Priyanka later told ANI, "It is nice on seeing the enthusiasm of party workers. They waited for me for long. I thank them. I am learning more about the organisation. How does the organisation work in the region and how are the district and block committees (functioning)? I am taking in all the details."

She told reporters, "I am learning a lot about the organisation and how it is structured. I am getting views on how to fight the elections."

The Congress is leaving no stone unturned in wooing the electorates of Uttar Pradesh, which accounts for maximum number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

On Monday, Priyanka along with Jyotiraditya Scindia and brother Rahul Gandhi conducted a fierce road show in Lucknow.

The roadshow was also the Congress's first mega show of strength in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, Priyanka will meet the party workers till February 14 and is scheduled to visit several constituencies in eastern UP region from 18 February to 21 February.

She was formally ushered into the party fold on January 23 on “a mission” to transform its fortunes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in a few months.

The decision to induct Priyanka was taken days after Samajwadi Party and BSP decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls jointly and kept the Congress out of the alliance.

