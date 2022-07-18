Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there should be a dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, and if necessary there should be a debate.

"I urge all the MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss," said Modi outside Parliament House.

Modi said Parliament functions and takes best decisions with everyone's 'prayaas' (efforts) and urged parliamentarians to make the full use of this session.

There should be dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind, if necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply & discuss: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament pic.twitter.com/vyC3wDhGDk — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

He said the Monsoon Session is also important as it will witness the elections to the office of President and Vice President today. "Voting for the presidential election is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation," he said.

The Prime Minister said this period is very important as it is the period of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"There is a special significance of 15 August and coming 25 years - when the nation would celebrate 100 yrs of independence. It will be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we scale," he added.

Centre is likely to introduce as many as 24 Bills during the Monsoon Session which will end on 12 August.

