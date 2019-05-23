Co-presented by


Theni Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:22:26 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Vaiyathurai, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIADMK Raveendranath Kumar, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Velmurugan, S.P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajkumar, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajasekaran, V. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajarishigurudev, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Jeyamani, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
UMK Ramaraj, G. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Alexpandian, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Radhakrishnan, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Chinnasathiyamoorthy, T. 0 Votes 0% Votes
SFB Allikkodi, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Shagul Hameed 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramamurthi, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramachandran, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kumaragurubaran, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kesavaraja, J. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Gunasingh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Eswaran 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Annakili 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ravichandran, K. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Silambarasan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sivamuniyandi, A. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Prakash, P. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manimurugan, C. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Parthipan, G. 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Elangovan, E.V.K.S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Senthilkumar, J. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Thanga. Tamil Selvan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Arumugam, S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
Theni Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 33

Total Electors: 14,41,302 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,20,709

Female Electors: 7,20,593

Assembly Constituencies: Sholavandan (SC), Usilampatti, Andipatti, Periyakulam (SC), Bodinayakkanur, Cumbum

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, JM Aroon Rashid of the Congress won the seat. In the last election, he was defeated by R Parthipan of AIADMK.

Demography: Theni Lok Sabha constituency has for long been considered an AIDMK bastion since MGR and Jayalalithaa were elected MLAs from Andipatti and Bodinayakkanur during their tenures as chief minister. The Thevar community is dominant in this constituency. However, with the AIADMK and the AAMK (TTV Dhinakaran faction) fielding a Thevar, there are fears of a split in the votes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:22:26 IST

