Theni Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Theni Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 33

Total Electors: 14,41,302 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,20,709

Female Electors: 7,20,593

Assembly Constituencies: Sholavandan (SC), Usilampatti, Andipatti, Periyakulam (SC), Bodinayakkanur, Cumbum

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency was created in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, JM Aroon Rashid of the Congress won the seat. In the last election, he was defeated by R Parthipan of AIADMK.

Demography: Theni Lok Sabha constituency has for long been considered an AIDMK bastion since MGR and Jayalalithaa were elected MLAs from Andipatti and Bodinayakkanur during their tenures as chief minister. The Thevar community is dominant in this constituency. However, with the AIADMK and the AAMK (TTV Dhinakaran faction) fielding a Thevar, there are fears of a split in the votes.

