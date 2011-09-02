On his way to Ralegan Siddhi, TV cameras captured Hazare sitting in the front without buckling up, which says he has no respect for the law.

Anna Hazare made a triumphant return to Ralegan Siddhi, fresh from his victory over political forces as they reluctantly agreed to his demand for a strong Jan Lokpal Bill.

From the moment he began his fast, demanding the Jan Lokpal Bill, Anna Hazare has been the media’s darling; TV cameras cover his every move.

And they followed him in the aircraft that transported him from New Delhi to Pune; they followed him as he emerged from the Pune airport; and they followed him as he entered the car that would whisk him (potholes permitting) to Ralegan Siddhi. The cameras captured him seated in the front seat, next to the driver, breaking a law of the land — being seated in front, and not wearing a seat belt.

Here are the details of the law he broke, courtesy the Mumbai Traffic Police website:

Q) What is the rule regarding seat belts? Is it binding using seat belts while driving in interior areas or by lanes?

Ans) The driver and the person seated in the front seat must wear the seat belts while vehicle is in motion ( U/S 138 CMVR r/w 177 MVA) . It has been made compulsory to the manufacturers from the year 1995 to provide the seat belts to the vehicles. It is binding on occupants to wear the seat belts whenever vehicle is in motion.

It was bad enough that supporters of the Jan Lokpal movement were seen to break a number of laws in New Delhi. High drama ensued well past midnight at the VIP gate of Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday when a group of people, claiming to be Anna Hazare's supporters, clashed with policemen and dismantled barricades.

According to an eyewitness, the group of about seven to eight men, reportedly drunk, got into a tiff with some policemen deployed at the rear gate of the maidan around 3 am. They heckled the policemen and hit them with sticks when stopped from opening the iron gate, being used as VIP gate,” NDTV had reported.

Supporters of Anna Hazare broke a number of laws during the protests across the country. Three supporters riding a motrocycle was a common sight, helmets were rare.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act:

Wearing of protective headgear — Every person driving or riding (otherwise than in a side car, on a motor cycle of any class or description) shall, while in a public place, wear [protective headgear conforming to the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards:] provided that the provisions of this section shall not apply to a person who is a Sikh, if he is, while driving or riding on the motor cycle, in a public place, wearing a turban : provided further that the State Government may, by such rules, provide for such exceptions as it may think fit.

Explanation. – “Protective headgear” means a helmet which…”

Anna Hazare would have little or no control over the laws broken by a section of his supporters. However, let us hope that this is the last time we see Anna himself breaking a law, however minor it might be. More than making sure he observes the law from this point on, he must also call on his supporters and emphasise how important it is for the movement – and future movements that he might embark on – to send an unqualified signal that he respects the laws of the land.

If Anna Hazare shows contempt for the law, more of his supporters would be encouraged to do so – and they will look like the politicians of any political party and the supporters who follow them.

Wear your seat belt, Anna. Not wearing it breaks the law. Not wearing it also sends a signal that you have no respect for the law.

Of course, wearing the seat belt also makes the journey safer, which is why the law was made in the first place.