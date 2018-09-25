‘The more muck they fling at us, the wider the lotus will bloom,’ says Narendra Modi at Bhopal rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the "They did not leave any expletives in the book to abuse me. But they can continue their mudslinging. Their own advisers will tell them that the more muck they fling at us, the wider the lotus will bloom," Modi said, in an apparent reference to allegations on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

He made the statement while addressed a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Bhopal ahead of the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh later this year. BJP president Amit Shah, too, addressed the rally, along with Chief Minster Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In his address, the prime minister said that the BJP government believes in social justice for all and that its 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (cooperation of all, development of all) campaign is not just a slogan. He expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh as well as in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Talking about BJP being a tolerant party, Modi said: "We are a party that welcomes and follows the ideology of Deendayal Upadhyay and Syama Prasad Mukherjee. We welcome all streams of thoughts."

Drawing from Shah's statement from two days ago, the prime minister compared vote-bank politics to termites, saying, "Vote-bank politics has caused immense damage to the country in the 70 years after Independence."

Attacking the Congress, Modi said, "The Congress is not ready to introspect on why it has been reduced to just 44 seats in the Lok Sabha because of its arrogance... The Congress has become a burden on the country today. It is the responsibility of BJP workers in a democracy to save the country from it."

He also urged people to show the Congress party its place. "The Congress was the party that treated Madhya Pradesh as their enemy. Till the time the UPA was in power at the Centre, they tried every trick in the book to impede the BJP government's work," Modi spoke.

Accusing the Congress of colluding with foreign powers to gain power in India, Modi accused the Congress of looking outside India to form an alliance as its efforts to form a "mahagathbandha" in India seemed to be failing.

Modi also claimed that this grand alliance was being formed before the Opposition was afraid of losing elections. He mocked the Congress, saying that the 125-year-old party has been reduced to such a condition that it is "begging" with small parties for alliances. He asserted that the coalition will not be successful even if the Congress does succeed in getting allies.

Congress made Madhya Pradesh a 'bimaru state'

During his address, Shah encouraged party workers to be prepared to take BJP's work to every voter in every booth. For this, the BJP chief said it was important that they use the NaMo app as it will help them be informed about the schemes and policies implemented by the BJP government.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Shah said: "The Congress party has faced a rout in most of the past elections, and yet its president Rahul Gandhi is dreaming about a win. There is no harm in dreaming, but even dreams should have some base in reality."

Shah also alleged that the Congress made Madhya Pradesh a "bimaru state" (weak state) and lowered its contribution to the GDP to pre-Independence levels. He also questioned the basis on which the grand old party was seeking votes.

The BJP president also lauded the efforts of the party for its recent electoral successes, urging party workers to take a vow to ensure BJP's win in the five upcoming Assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Praising the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Shah said: "I was surprised to see Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji counting scheme after scheme implemented in the state, without even consulting a paper. This can be done only when one has a strong will to work for the people."

He also credited Chouhan for helping Madhya Pradesh shed the "bimaru state" tag.

With inputs from PTI