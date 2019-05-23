Thanjavur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 30

Total Electors: 13,40,050 2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,62,576

Female Electors: 6,77,474

Assembly Constituencies: Thanjavur, Thiruvaiyaru, Orathanad, Mannargudi, Pattukottai, Peravurni

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. There were major boundary changes in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister SS Palanimanickam represented this constituency between 1996 and 2014. However, in 2014, DMK’s TR Baalu lost elections to AIADMK’s K Parasuraman.

Demography: Well known for being a centre of Hindu learning, Thanjavur is also called Rice Bowl of Tamil Nadu. Thevars form a significant chunk of the vote bank in the constituency. In fact, TR Baalu, the former DMK minister, and VK Sashikala, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s confidante, hail from this region.

