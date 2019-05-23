Co-presented by


Thanjavur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:21:24 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
DMSK Panasaiarangan.K.N 0 Votes 0% Votes
TMC(M) Natarajan.N.R 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abdulbuhari.K 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Samantha.K.S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Selvaraj.R 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Sampath Ramadoss 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Krishnakumar.N 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Murugesan.P 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Muthuvel.S 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vijayakumar.T 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Stalin.R 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Palanimanickam.S.S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 30

Total Electors: 13,40,050 2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,62,576

Female Electors: 6,77,474

Assembly Constituencies: Thanjavur, Thiruvaiyaru, Orathanad, Mannargudi, Pattukottai, Peravurni

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. There were major boundary changes in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister SS Palanimanickam represented this constituency between 1996 and 2014. However, in 2014, DMK’s TR Baalu lost elections to AIADMK’s K Parasuraman.

Demography: Well known for being a centre of Hindu learning, Thanjavur is also called Rice Bowl of Tamil Nadu. Thevars form a significant chunk of the vote bank in the constituency. In fact, TR Baalu, the former DMK minister, and VK Sashikala, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s confidante, hail from this region.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:21:24 IST

