Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Thanesar profile: BJP may have an upper hand, but INLD a formidable opponent

Thanesar Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 1,89,509

Female electors: 89,917

Male electors: 99,592

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Ashok Kumar, the INLD candidate, won with 44,678 votes while Congress candidate Shashi Saini emerged as a runner-up with 30,877 votes in 2000. In the next elections in 2005, Ashok Kumar lost to Congress’ Ramesh Kumar Gupta but came back to power in 2009 after defeating Gupta. In 2014, BJP’s Subhash Sudha gained over Ashok Kumar by securing about 25,000 votes.

Kalavati San from INLD, Naveen Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party, Ashok Kumar Arora from Congress and Subhash Sudha from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: Thanesar, the most populous region in the district of Kurukshetra, has a deep history and is lined with monuments that date back several centuries. Like most of its surrounding areas, despite having a female population of 47 percent, the percentage of employed women is 50.6 percent less than that of employed men. In the upcoming elections, the BJP might win with a large number of votes and continue to remain in power or lose to the INLD.

