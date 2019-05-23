Thane Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Thane Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 20,73,442

Female electors: 9,31,284

Male electors: 11,42,158

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, parts of erstwhile Kalyan assembly segment and Murbad assembly seat were moved to Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ambarnath and Ulhasnagar Assembly seats were removed.

Assembly constituencies: Mira Bhayandar, Ovala Majiwada, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, Airoli, Belapur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NCP’s Sanjeev Naik became the MP in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena leader Ranjan Vichare in 2014.

Demographics: Agri-Koli community is influential in this constituency. However, due to its proximity to Mumbai, the constituency is gaining a cosmopolitan nature. Non-Marathi population form a large proportion of the population in Thane.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.