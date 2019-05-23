Co-presented by


Thane Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:08:33 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Rajeshchanna Baijnath Jaiswar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shubhangi Vidyasagar Chavan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vitthal Natha Chavan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramesh Kumar Thakurprasad Shrivastav 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJAP Ajay Baburam Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
BHMP Usman Moosa Shaikh 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABJS Dilip Prabhakar Aloni (Joshi) 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTP Jain Surendrakumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BRSP Jadhav Prabhakar Anant 0 Votes 0% Votes
HND Omkar Nath S. Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pokharkar Vinod Laxman 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Rajan Baburao Vichare 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Rajesh Siddhanna Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
JAP Madhavilata Dineshkumar Maurya 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Mallikarjun Saibanna Pujari 0 Votes 0% Votes
SVBP Bramhadev Rambakshi Pande 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Sudhakar Narayan Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
SVPP Subhashchandra Ratandeo Jha 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Digambar Yalappa Bansode 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Om Prakash Pal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Akshay Anant Zodge 0 Votes 0% Votes
SSRD Hemant Kisan Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Anand Prakash Paran Jpe 0 Votes 0% Votes
Thane Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 25

Total electors: 20,73,442

Female electors: 9,31,284

Male electors: 11,42,158

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes, parts of erstwhile Kalyan assembly segment and Murbad assembly seat were moved to Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ambarnath and Ulhasnagar Assembly seats were removed.

Assembly constituencies: Mira Bhayandar, Ovala Majiwada, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, Airoli, Belapur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: NCP’s Sanjeev Naik became the MP in 2009 but lost to Shiv Sena leader Ranjan Vichare in 2014.

Demographics: Agri-Koli community is influential in this constituency. However, due to its proximity to Mumbai, the constituency is gaining a cosmopolitan nature. Non-Marathi population form a large proportion of the population in Thane.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:08:33 IST

