Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Thane profile: BJP incumbent Sanjay Kelkar takes on MNS' Avinash Anant Jadhav

Thane Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Thane district — Bhiwandi Rural (ST), Shahapur (ST), Ambarnath (SC).

Constituency Name—Thane

Constituency Number— 148

District Name—Thane

Total Electors—335852

Female Electors—158727

Male Electors—177118

Third Gender—7

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections—Located in the district by the same name, the assembly constituency of Thane belongs to Thane Lok Sabha constituency. The seat was occupied by Shiv Sena from 1990 to 2009. Rajan Vichare of Shiv Sena won the 2009 assembly elections by defeating Rajan Raje of MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena). Vichare bagged 51,010 votes as against Raje's 48,569 votes. In 2014, BJP candidate Kelkar Sanjay Mukund won with 70,884 votes against Ravindra Sadanand Phatak of Shiv Sena who netted 58,296 votes. In 2019, incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Sanjay Kelkar will be standing against Avinash Anant Jadhav of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Demographics—Thane city is the 16th most populated city in India with a population of 1,890,000 according to the 2011 census. The city is also called 'City of Lakes' as the city is surrounded by 35 lakes.

