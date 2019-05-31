Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Cabinet Minister 2019: Prominent Scheduled Caste leader returns as Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment

A prominent Scheduled Caste leader, Thaawar Chand Gehlot took charge of the Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment for a second consecutive term on Friday. He had held the same porfolio in the last Narendra Modi cabinet.

Gehlot started his political journey as a student leader. He has been a member of the 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th Lok Sabha from Shajapur constituency. At present, he serves as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

He is an Arts graduate from the Vikram University in Ujjain and has a long association with the RSS, ABVP and the BJP. Before his ministerial stint, he headed the BJP’s Scheduled Caste wing and has been the president of BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit.